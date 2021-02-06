Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 105.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,685,000. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 99,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $128.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.68 and a 1-year high of $129.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

