Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $268.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,498,659 shares of company stock worth $407,683,503 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.