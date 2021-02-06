Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average is $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

