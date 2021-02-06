Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 15,557 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $101.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.