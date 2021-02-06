Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,805 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 44,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 36,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $202.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $145,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 205,800 shares of company stock worth $860,624 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

