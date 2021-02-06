Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,131 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of -734.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.