Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,775 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $72.18 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

