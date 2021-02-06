Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 633 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,236,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.13 and its 200 day moving average is $236.80. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $265.58.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

