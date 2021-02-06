Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 937 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average of $131.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

