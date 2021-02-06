Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM opened at $221.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $221.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

