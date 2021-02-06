Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PH opened at $279.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $979,339.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,384 shares of company stock worth $3,511,445. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

