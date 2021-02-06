Parkgene (GENE) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Parkgene has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $17.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parkgene Profile

GENE is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars.

