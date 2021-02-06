ParkinGo Price Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $827,473.64 and approximately $49.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,669.55 or 1.00236079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00029336 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00062597 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000216 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars.

