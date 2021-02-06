PARSIQ Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20.67 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $119.54 million and $20.67 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002739 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00087778 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011447 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,304,312 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

