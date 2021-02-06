PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Down 11% Over Last Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $110.08 million and approximately $10.08 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002625 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00095927 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011714 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,304,312 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

