Particl 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31,281.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002086 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $31,281.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000215 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,759,654 coins and its circulating supply is 9,724,430 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

