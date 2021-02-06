Patron (PAT) Achieves Market Cap of $750,627.37

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $750,627.37 and $10,920.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00063340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $481.32 or 0.01188588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.39 or 0.06241236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

