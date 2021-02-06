Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

