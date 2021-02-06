Patten Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 265.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.85.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,203,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $428.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 99.52, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.09. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $453.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

