Patten Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN opened at $314.54 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $155.91 and a one year high of $315.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.15 and a 200-day moving average of $275.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.