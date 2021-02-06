Patten Group Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $217.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $217.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

