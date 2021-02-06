Patten Group Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 341.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

VEU stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

