Patten Group Inc. Purchases 1,245 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $169.81 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.49.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.