Patten Group Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $337.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.