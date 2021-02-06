Patten Group Inc. Purchases 61,754 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 589.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 61,754 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 4.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders have acquired a total of 205,800 shares of company stock worth $860,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $202.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

