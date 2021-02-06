Patten Group Inc. Sells 3,389 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,757,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,864,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of RTX opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of -62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

