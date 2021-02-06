Patten Group Inc. Takes $1.33 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 94.9% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 118.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 314,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.