Patten Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,829. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

