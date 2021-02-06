PAX Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,833.43 or 0.04762775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $114.85 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00062669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.22 or 0.01169561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,460.54 or 0.06391833 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023095 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 62,644 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

