Paxos Standard Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $245.18 million and approximately $183.81 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Paxos Standard

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 coins and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

