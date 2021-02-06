PayBX (AXPR) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00063630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.34 or 0.01208761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.35 or 0.06453054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00036035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000170 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

PayBX Token Trading

