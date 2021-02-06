PAYCENT Hits Market Cap of $169,145.32 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 62.4% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $169,145.32 and $37.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00064288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.63 or 0.01210608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.06 or 0.06500741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00054018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

