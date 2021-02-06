PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is First Trust Advisors LP’s 6th Largest Position

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 239,059 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.9% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of PayPal worth $651,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $269.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $274.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

