PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $269.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $274.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

