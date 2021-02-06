PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,781,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 239,059 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of PayPal worth $651,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL opened at $269.44 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $274.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.07 and a 200-day moving average of $207.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

