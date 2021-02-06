PayPie One Day Trading Volume Reaches $242.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $242.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PayPie has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One PayPie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.76 or 0.01181411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,380.31 or 0.06103290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000170 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PPP is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

