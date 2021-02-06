PayPie One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,120.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. One PayPie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $12,120.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00063687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.37 or 0.01173411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.71 or 0.06398534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00052933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023254 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

