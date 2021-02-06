Paytomat One Day Volume Reaches $4,275.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $62,098.26 and approximately $4,275.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Paytomat has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paytomat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00183335 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00063239 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00076484 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00231326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048136 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

Paytomat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.