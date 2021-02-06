Peercoin Achieves Market Cap of $11.58 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $11.58 million and $91,978.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peercoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001460 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.00424863 BTC.

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,758,848 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

