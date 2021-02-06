Peerplays Price Tops $0.17 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Peerplays has a market cap of $747,106.33 and approximately $88,032.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00185555 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00064124 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00077448 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00227073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00048075 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

