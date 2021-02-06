PegNet Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,919.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $7,919.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00178156 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00062476 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00226306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00043969 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

