Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,954.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

