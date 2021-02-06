Pennant International Group plc (PEN.L) (LON:PEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.06

Shares of Pennant International Group plc (PEN.L) (LON:PEN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.06 and traded as high as $49.00. Pennant International Group plc (PEN.L) shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 27,024 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The stock has a market cap of £17.68 million and a PE ratio of -6.06.

About Pennant International Group plc (PEN.L) (LON:PEN)

Pennant International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australasia. The company offers generic training equipment, including hydraulic systems, generic flying controls, generic hand skill, integrated maintenance, and basic flying control rod and helicopter maintenance trainers, as well as wiring board for use in aeronautical engineering colleges and academies.

