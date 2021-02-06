Penta Trading 60.4% Higher This Week (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and $695,066.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Penta has traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00063389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.15 or 0.01211825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.04 or 0.06453734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00052424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00021532 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00015561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

