Peony (PNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $101,202.59

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Peony has traded up 121.8% against the dollar. One Peony token can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $101,202.59 and approximately $814.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,552,589 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

