pEOS (PEOS) Market Cap Tops $612,829.42

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. pEOS has a market cap of $612,829.42 and $5,542.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pEOS has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

