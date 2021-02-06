PEPS Coin Trading 15.1% Lower This Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $100,502.36 and $14.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013525 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001397 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001812 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00086925 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,826,538 coins and its circulating supply is 43,578,076 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.