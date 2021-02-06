PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.0% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

