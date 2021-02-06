Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Trading Down 1.1%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) fell 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. 19,710 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 4,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Perimeter Medical Imaging AI in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a clinical stage medical device company, develops, patents, and commercializes advanced in-procedural medical imaging tools. The company offers an optical tissue imaging system, an imaging platform, which provides clinicians with the real time ability to assess tissue microstructures during diagnostic, surgical, and pathology procedures.

