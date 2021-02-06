PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $145.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

